  • Parents say strangers used toothpaste to try to abduct daughter

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents said that two people tried to use toothpaste to lure their 12-year-old daughter into a minivan at a Cobb County bus stop.

    Matt Borlenghi told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that his daughter was at the bus stop along Portabello Lane and Lower Roswell Road on Thursday morning. 

    That’s when the minivan pulled up to her and a woman held out a tube of toothpaste. The girl realized something wasn’t right and ran to her home.

    We’ll explain the strange question the woman asked the girl, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    Borlenghi said he has filed a police report with the Cobb County Police Department. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents say strangers used toothpaste to try to abduct daughter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify masked gunman in violent home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    50+ shots fired near little league baseball game, bullets hit cars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three teens arrested after car break-ins, police pursuit in Cobb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents will soon be able to use Uber-like tech to track school buses