Parents of Cobb basketball player killed ‘honored’ for the 17 years they spent with him

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A community gathered together on Thursday night to remember the life of a Pebblebrook High School basketball player.

David Daniel, 17, was a senior at the school. Police accused one of his teammates of stabbing him to death Saturday outside a home in Mableton.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was there on Thursday night as family, friends, neighbors, city leaders, classmates and teachers surrounded his parents for a vigil.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am floored, and I am honored to be called David’s mom,” said Funmi Daniel. “I feel blessed even though he only spent 17 years with me.”

“David was full of joy, love, happiness,” said his father, Wunmi Daniel.

Their son just returned from a college fair on Saturday when police say a 16-year-old stabbed him.

“This should not have happened. David is a peacemaker. Even in the home, he is a peacemaker,” said his mother.

Neighbors and coaches at the vigil said the other teenager was Daniel’s friend.

“When something like this happens, it affects everybody,” said Eric Coleman.

RELATED STORIES:

Loved ones prayed and cried at the vigil. They released balloons in his honor.

“Being able to share with each other, see each other, talk to each other and hold each other’s hand, this vigil is a good example of what the community feels,” said the Daniel family neighbor, Joe Howell.

Now, the family’s focus turns to the funeral. Loved ones have set up an online fundraiser to help them pay for it.

“I hope God will give us the fortitude and courage to carry on because it’s a deep sore in our heart,” said Wunmi Daniel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group