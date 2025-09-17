Cobb teen stabbed to death over basketball was friends with his suspected killer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old Pebblebrook High School student was found stabbed to death on a porch over the weekend, and a 16-year-old suspect is now facing felony murder charges.

David Daniel was a basketball player and entrepreneur known for his love of fashion and his big smile.

Students at Pebblebrook High School are mourning his loss, sharing memories on social media and planning a balloon release in his honor later this week.

“He was pretty quiet in class but when I would talk to him and communicate with him he was sweet,” classmate Kamari Calhoun told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

She said he never missed a day of class.

Classmates say Daniel and the suspect, whose name has not been released, were friends and both played on the basketball team.

“He said, ‘I’m gonna stab him,’ and he let him die at his doorstep,” Calhoun said.

Students are taking to social media to share their memories of the life Daniel lived.

“Dave was smart. He seemed to be involved with like everything and he had his own clothing thing,” Calhoun said.

