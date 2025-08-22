Panel will review if indicted Cobb County Superior Court clerk should be suspended

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a review panel to determine whether an indicted court clerk should be suspended.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the indictment against Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor last month. A grand jury indicted Taylor on two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office.

On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to create a panel to review Taylor’s case. The three members will determine if the indictment “adversely affects” Taylor’s administrative duties.

The panel will have 14 days to submit a written report to the governor and if they recommend to suspend Taylor or not. This is the typical procedure for the suspension of an elected official.

Taylor has been the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk since elected in 2020.

According to the indictment, Taylor ordered an employee to delete a folder with records on fees from passport services. Also, she directed the employee to delete an email related to passport revenue.

The Cobb District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it recused itself from this case. The 7th Judicial District will appoint a judge to take over the case.

