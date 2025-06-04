Owner of German Shepherd facing charges after dog attacked Pomeranian, nearly killing it

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The owner of a German Shepherd is facing charges after investigators said the dog attacked a Pomeranian, nearly killing it.

Investigators told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele that if the attack hadn’t happened right outside of the veterinary hospital, the Pomeranian likely would have died.

The attack happened outside a veterinary hospital on Austell Road and is one of the most disturbing cases for Cobb County Animal Services.

“Looking at the pictures … they are that horrific. The dog was eviscerated, and certainly it was a life-or-death situation for the dog,” Cobb County Animal Services Director Stephen Hammond said. “This was a very severe injury and, in many cases, would have caused the death of the animal.”

Investigators say the owner of the Pomeranian was leaving Fair Oaks Veterinary Hospital last month.

They say the German shepherd was walking without a leash before attacking the little dog.

“Had they not been right at the vet’s office, the dog likely would have died. They were able to stabilize it and get it over to an emergency vet,” Hammond said.

Valeria Vasquez owns the German Shepherd. According to the warrant, she ran off with her dog after the attack. She is now charged with reckless conduct.

Newell stopped by her house on Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

“If you try to get into the middle of a dog attack, animal-to-animal attack, and you’re trying to separate those two animals, you’re very likely to be injured. That’s where the reckless charge comes in. In this particular case, because the dog did not die, thank goodness, we are not able to classify the German shepherd as a dangerous dog,” Hammond said.

The German shepherd was impounded by animal control following the attack last month and is likely back with the owner.

This is the second time a dog has attacked the Pomeranian in recent months. He is out of the hospital, doing much better.

