Water main break shuts down busy intersection in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break has shut down all lanes of Buford Highway at Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County.

Triple Team Traffic updates LIVE every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation 511 system says emergency crews have responded and are working to reopen lanes “as quickly and safely as possible.”

The alert did not say how large the water main break is. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers should use Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Old Peachtree Road or Satellite Blvd to avoid the delays.

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