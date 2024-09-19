Owner of Cobb County massage parlor arrested amid crackdown on unlicensed therapists

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested the owner of a massage parlor who’s accused of knowingly hiring unlicensed massage therapists.

Police say Xisheng Wang operated his business in Cobb County even after he was told he could only keep it open with licensed massage therapists.

He is charged with unlawful practice of massage therapy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s a problem that Cobb County has been cracking down on.

“I just don’t think it’s something that needs to be in our community,” concerned resident Amy Wilson told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

In June, the Board of Commissioners approved a six-month moratorium on heath spa licenses.

New health spa applications aren’t being processed.

New licenses aren’t being issued.

That decision stemmed from a growing problem with illegal activities at health spas, including prostitution and human trafficking.

It’s an issue that Channel 2 Action News has reported on before.

Police busted two massage parlors in Cobb County in 2023.

“There’s kids all around, there’s an elementary school down the street, Chuck E. Cheese across the street and there’s kids next door. That’s disturbing,” concerned resident Yvette Murphy said.

“We are seeking to have them shut down by the business license division,” Cobb County Police Deputy Chief Dan Ferrell said.

That’s what happened to the two massage parlors last year. They were permanently closed.

In this most recent case, police said they were at the business twice.

The first time they cited employees for violating county ordinances and told the owner he couldn’t keep his business open without licensed massage therapists.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett police looking for ATM thieves who stole thousands of dollars

©2024 Cox Media Group