NYC's plan to ship homeless to other cities not sitting well in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New York City is trying a new way to solve its homeless problem -- send them away
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon has learned some of those people have been sent parts of metro Atlanta.
A statement from the spokesperson for the city of New York said: “Cities must collaborate and find innovative solutions to our nationwide homelessness crisis.”
The Marietta City Council discussed the issue at Tuesday night’s meeting, after learning New York City has already sent homeless people to Marietta and all over the metro.
