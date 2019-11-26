911 call gives insight into what led up to Clark Atlanta student's killing

ATLANTA - It's been more than two weeks since police accused Clark Atlanta student Jordyn Jones of killing her best friend Alexis Crawford inside their off-campus apartment.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained a 911 call the Jones made three days before Crawford's death. Crawford went to police and said Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, had raped her.
In the call, Jones never mentioned the rape.
We just got our hands on a 911 call that former @CAU student #jordynjones made the day her boyfriend #barronbrantley allegedly raped her friend (roommate) #alexiscrawford. Police believe the alleged rape was probably the motive for the murder. Watch Ch2 at 5 & 6pm pic.twitter.com/U0FETRgiHq— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 26, 2019
While police investigated the reported rape, they say Brantley and Jones killed Crawford. Investigators believe the rape was the motive.
TONIGHT AT 6: We'll play the 911 call that police say could be used as evidence in the case, on Channel 2 Action News.
