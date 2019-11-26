  • 911 call gives insight into what led up to Clark Atlanta student's killing

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's been more than two weeks since police accused Clark Atlanta student Jordyn Jones of killing her best friend Alexis Crawford inside their off-campus apartment.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained a 911 call the Jones made three days before Crawford's death. Crawford went to police and said Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, had raped her.

    In the call, Jones never mentioned the rape.

    While police investigated the reported rape, they say Brantley and Jones killed Crawford. Investigators believe the rape was the motive.

    TONIGHT AT 6: We'll play the 911 call that police say could be used as evidence in the case, on Channel 2 Action News.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories