New community-focused initiative aimed at supporting Kennesaw PD

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is unveiling a new community-focused initiative aimed at improving public safety in their city.

Officials say their new Public Safety Ambassador Program will feature trained, unarmed ambassadors who assist the police in conducting non-dangerous, low-risk tasks.

The goal? Officials say it aims to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the department while boosting public safety in Kennesaw.

“We are excited to introduce the Public Safety Ambassador Program to the Kennesaw community,” said Chief of Police Bill Westenberger. “It enables our officers to dedicate more time to urgent law enforcement needs while still offering valuable support to the community. The PSAs will play a key role in the Kennesaw Police Department, and we are eager to see the positive impact they will have.”

Those low-risk tasks include responding to non-emergency police service calls, directing traffic at accident scenes or during special events, engaging in community problem-solving to address local issues and assisting with city court services just to name a few.

Ambassadors are unarmed and do not have the authority to make arrests, detain suspects, or use force (except in self-defense), and have undergone extensive comprehensive training to ensure they are prepared to perform their duties effectively and safely.

Officials with KPD says they are fully staffed with three PSAs and one PSA Supervisor.

