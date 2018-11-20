Neighbors say coyotes are getting bolder in local park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A warning to families with small children and pets in Cobb County after neighbors say a pack of brazen coyotes have been following people at a popular park.
The Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the behavior is unusual.
The incidents have taken place at Riverline Park, which is full of soccer fields, a playground and walking trails that are popular with families in that area.
Neighbors who live near the park shared pictures of at least three coyotes who they say followed a man and his 90-pound dog on the walking trail.
