Neighbors fed up with trash not being picked up

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Families in a Kennesaw neighborhood tell Channel 2 Action News that the trash hasn’t been picked up in at least two weeks.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that they're paying for a service they're not getting and now the garbage is piling up.
One woman said she got so fed up, she switched companies.
"I wasn't going to change if they were going to come and he didn't come so that was it. He told me a fib and I decided it was time to do something,” said neighbor Billie Everett.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA student shot during armed robbery at bus stop near campus
- Police search for 'armed and extremely dangerous' gunman who ambushed officer
- Witness says car flew into the air during deadly crash on downtown connector
The Cobb County neighborhood isn’t alone. Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported on a similar issue with the same company, American Disposal, in Powder Springs.
The company explains the problem and we’re asking if people will be able to get some of their money back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}