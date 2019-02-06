Naked man randomly broke into home, led officers on golf cart chase, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a naked man randomly broke into a family’s home and led police on a chase with a stolen golf cart.
After the golf cart chase, police said the man ran off into a wooded area, at which point an officer deployed a Taser on him, but he still kept going.
"I dare him to come over here naked, I'm gonna shoot him," a neighbor told Channel 2's Chris Jose.
Police believe the man was high on meth.
Police this man got naked and randomly broke into a family’s home, led officers on a chase with a stolen golf cart & put other drivers in danger. Not even a taser could slow him down. What he stole when he walked into a child’s bedroom with a mother inside. Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mg1u9i9rl9— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 6, 2019
