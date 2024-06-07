Mother says she's innocent after toddler with autism found wandering on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of a toddler with autism who was found walking alone along a busy Cobb County road.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was on Pat Mell Road Friday after she spoke exclusively with the boy’s mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deasia Williams said that she plans to turn herself. Williams said she’s innocent and plans to fight the allegations against her.

Around 6 p.m. that night, witnesses reported seeing the toddler, who is non-verbal and has autism, wandering without shoes. The boy was less than a mile from his home when found. Neighbors told Newell they’ve seen the boy wandering alone before.

Williams has been charged with reckless conduct.

When Newell approached her, Williams said she was aware of the warrant.

“I’m about to handle that. I’m aware, ma’am,” Williams said.

We get the mom’s side of the story, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

$20,000 reward being offered for safe return of missing 12-year-old Hall County girl





©2024 Cox Media Group