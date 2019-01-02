Motel security guard accused of impersonating officer in 911 call

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A security guard called 911 to report a crime, but she’s the one who ended up in handcuffs. Cobb County police said she impersonated an officer.
Sherry Phelps, 53, worked at a Cobb County Red Roof Inn through the Decatur-based Banneret Security, police said.
On Jan. 1, Phelps called the Cobb County 911 center and identified herself as a police officer working for the city of Atlanta, a police spokesman said.
A spokeswoman for Red Roof Inn’s corporate office sent Channel 2’s Chris Jose a statement:
"This is an ongoing criminal police investigation and Red Roof is fully cooperating with local authorities.
We have confirmed with the franchise property that the individual in question is no longer contracted with this franchise location.”
The woman's criminal background has some motel guests wondering how she got a job working security.
Records show the Fulton County Jail released Phelps in May 2018 for a simple battery charge from the previous year.
"They feel like they can take things into their own hands, enforce rules and laws, how they see fit," neighbor Cedric Gardner told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said Phelps tried to leave while she was being questioned and pulled away a second time after officers handcuffed her.
Phelps is now out of a job and charged with impersonating an officer, providing a false date of birth and obstruction of an officer.
