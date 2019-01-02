  • Police chase ends in crash, shutting down part of Northside Drive in NW Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Investigators say a man in a stolen car led them on a chase through north west Atlanta, ending with a crash during rush hour.

    Part of Northside Drive has been shutdown in the area of Hemphill Street NW and 14th Street NW.

