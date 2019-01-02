Police chase ends in crash, shutting down part of Northside Drive in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators say a man in a stolen car led them on a chase through north west Atlanta, ending with a crash during rush hour.
Part of Northside Drive has been shutdown in the area of Hemphill Street NW and 14th Street NW.
Channel 2 Action News has reporter and photographer headed to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}