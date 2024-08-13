Michael Harris II set to make return to Braves lineup this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Harris II will make his long-awaited return to the Braves lineup this week.

The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, Harris was placed on the disabled list on June 15 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Harris’ return to reporters before the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The 23-year-old will be officially activated on Wednesday.

Harris played six games with the Gwinnett Stripers over the last week and has been on a tear at the plate, with 10 hits in 23 at-bats.

Harris hit .250 over 67 games with the Braves this season.

As of Tuesday morning, the Braves are just barely holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the National League and need all the help they can get down the stretch of the season.

