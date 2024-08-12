AP Top 25: Georgia Bulldogs starting 2024 season at No. 1 in preseason poll

ATHENS, Ga. — The college football season is finally here and the Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday with the Dawgs on top again.
Georgia is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason college football poll for the second straight year. UGA picked up 46 first-place votes, including one from Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein who is the only TV reporter in the Georgia market with a vote.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ohio State, Oregon, SEC newcomer Texas and Alabama finish out the top five for the preseason poll. Since the poll started in 1950, only 11 teams who were ranked No. 1 in preseason finished No. 1 at the end of the year.
2024 season will feature not just teams switching conferences, but the College Football Playoff expanding as well.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
At SEC Media Days in July, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his team is ready for any challenges that come their way.
““We don’t have a chip on our shoulder in terms of people trying to use that as motivation. I’ve never used a failure from the previous year as motivation and never used the success of a previous year as motivation; we won’t do that this year. That’s not who we are. We want to recreate ourselves to stay in the best light we can,” he said.
Here is the complete preseason top 25.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- North Carolina State
- Iowa
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
©2024 Cox Media Group