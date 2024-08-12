AP Top 25: Georgia Bulldogs starting 2024 season at No. 1 in preseason poll

ATHENS, Ga. — The college football season is finally here and the Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday with the Dawgs on top again.

Georgia is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason college football poll for the second straight year. UGA picked up 46 first-place votes, including one from Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein who is the only TV reporter in the Georgia market with a vote.

Ohio State, Oregon, SEC newcomer Texas and Alabama finish out the top five for the preseason poll. Since the poll started in 1950, only 11 teams who were ranked No. 1 in preseason finished No. 1 at the end of the year.

2024 season will feature not just teams switching conferences, but the College Football Playoff expanding as well.

At SEC Media Days in July, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his team is ready for any challenges that come their way.

““We don’t have a chip on our shoulder in terms of people trying to use that as motivation. I’ve never used a failure from the previous year as motivation and never used the success of a previous year as motivation; we won’t do that this year. That’s not who we are. We want to recreate ourselves to stay in the best light we can,” he said.

Here is the complete preseason top 25.

Georgia Ohio State Oregon Texas Alabama Ole Miss Notre Dame Penn State Michigan Florida State Missouri Utah LSU Clemson Tennessee Oklahoma Oklahoma State Kansas State Miami Texas A&M Arizona Kansas USC North Carolina State Iowa

