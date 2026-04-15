Metro Atlanta city lowers speed limits in 3 areas as part of citywide safety plan

MILTON, Ga. — Effective immediately, three roads in Milton have lower speed limits.

According to city officials, speed limits were lowered by 5 mph on New Providence Road, Bethany Bend, and Thompson Road.

The roads in question already have new signs in place to show the lower speed limits.

Originally, the three roads speeds capped at 45 mph.

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In addition to sections of each road now set to 40 mph, there is also a new school zone near Cambridge high School that was expanded to include King’s Ridge Christian School.

The speed limit there was also lowered, from 35 mph to 30.

Milton officials said this was the third round of speed limit changes in the city after the city council passed the Local Road Safety Plan.

Here are the road sections that have lower speeds now:

Bethany Bend between Highway 9 and Hopewell Road

Thompson Road between Redd and Hopewell

New Providence Road between Arnold Mill Road and Birmingham Highway

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