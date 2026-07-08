Metro Atlanta city council to vote on data center moratorium

MARIETTA, Ga. — Weeks after strong community opposition to a data center being approved by the Marietta City Council, the governing body will review and vote on a citywide moratorium at Wednesday’s meeting.

In June, Channel 2 Action News reported when Marietta residents came out in force against a 31-acre data center that was approved by the council.

Neighbors living near the planned data center site told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that their community on Bells Ferry near Interstate 75 said they hadn’t known about the hearings early enough.

“That was not advertised enough,” Joanne Cheek said at the time. “This is not right. Our council can’t do this to us.

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But the city council disagreed, pointing out that there had been town hall meetings and public hearings for the data center approved last year.

The initial data center plan was approved in June 2025.

But residents that spoke with Channel 2 Action News about the data center said they were concerned with noise, construction and power and water use.

There was enough pushback that the Marietta City Council held a meeting to address those concerns.

At Wednesday night’s Marietta City Council meeting, members will discuss a potential moratorium.

On the 7 p.m. session’s agenda, the item says city staff recommend approving the data center pause.

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