10 arrested in Gwinnett pandering sting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ten men were arrested during an undercover operation targeting commercial sexual exploitation in Gwinnett County, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted the pandering operation on July 3. Authorities said the suspects allegedly attempted to solicit an undercover deputy and were arrested.

The operation is part of the sheriff’s office’s ongoing effort to combat sexual exploitation by targeting individuals who create demand for prostitution and related criminal activity, officials said.

Among those arrested were two men who also face drug-related charges.

Brian Huertas was charged with felony pandering, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects, according to authorities.

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Adib Jaberi was charged with felony pandering, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The remaining suspects were each charged with felony pandering:

Relemon Adams

Jose Delgado Ontiveros

Justin Logan

Ashton Mason

Rakesh Patel

Leonard Roberson

Jarrod Sheppard

Chetan Vekariya

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the operation reflects its continued focus on investigating crimes associated with commercial sexual exploitation.

“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to proactively investigating crimes associated with commercial sexual exploitation through enforcement operations,” the agency said.

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