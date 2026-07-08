95-year prison sentence handed down to DeKalb gang member

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted of gang and weapons charges tied to a DeKalb County street gang will spend the next 95 years in prison, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

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Carr announced that Darius Scott, 35, also known as “5th Ward Greedy,” was sentenced Monday after being convicted of multiple counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Prosecutors said Scott is a member of PDE, a DeKalb County-based criminal street gang also known as Paradise East or Paper Drugs Extortion.

A DeKalb County jury found Scott guilty on June 25 following a two-day trial. He was sentenced on July 7.

“As today’s sentencing shows, there’s no escaping justice,” Carr said in a statement. “If you continue to engage in violent crime — demonstrating a complete disregard for the safety of others — you will be charged and spend decades behind bars.”

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According to investigators, PDE was formed in the Bouldercrest Road area of DeKalb County and takes its name from the Paradise East apartment complex, which authorities describe as the gang’s base of operations. Prosecutors said the gang originated from Sex Money Murder, a Bloods-affiliated gang founded in New York City. Members commonly refer to the gang as “4L.”

Scott was one of three PDE members convicted in the case.

Authorities said Jamerson McCamey, 22, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in April to gang and firearm-related charges. He was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

Corey Dumas, 20, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to five years in prison on gang and weapons charges.

“This is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities, and we won’t stop until all those responsible are behind bars,” Carr said.

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“Gang violence and organized criminal activity have no place in DeKalb County,” DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick said. “We will continue to aggressively investigate gang-related crime and work alongside our partners to protect the communities we serve.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the convictions demonstrate the impact of partnerships between local and state law enforcement agencies.

“Anytime we stop illegal activities, especially those driven by criminal street gangs, it is a win for communities locally and nationally,” Schierbaum said.

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