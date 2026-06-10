Residents to voice data center concerns at Marietta City Council meeting

MARIETTA, Ga. — A group against data centers plans to speak at the Marietta City Council meeting on Wednesday night.

But there’s nothing on the agenda related to the controversial digital storage campus.

The complaints from those attending tonight’s meeting and what the city plans to do about them, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The group argues that in the past, the city has not heard enough from neighbors about data center proposals, and they want their concerns voiced.

The City Council disagrees and points to past town halls about regulating this type of development in Marietta.

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It’s been one year since the Marietta City Council approved a rezoning application for the owner of a piece of property off Bells Ferry Road near Interstate 75.

That switched 31 acres from a retail commercial zone to a light industrial zone, and the city said it’s true, a data center could be built there.

But the city said developers have not submitted any plans to do that.

The city said if a company wanted to put a data campus there, it would have to adhere to all regulations related to power infrastructure and water use, put in place last year when the topic came up.

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