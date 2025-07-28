‘A massive explosion’ Cobb County condo residents dealing with sewage spill

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Imagine walking out of your home and being hit in the face with the smell of raw sewage.

That is what some neighbors in Cobb County said they are dealing with after a sewage spill at the condominium complex.

“It was just an overflow of feces, like it was terrible,” said Toni Manning.

Manning told Channel 2 Action News that she walked out to the sewage spill at Viewpointe West Condominiums on Mulkey Circle in Marietta Friday.

“It was a massive explosion,” Manning told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Manning said she is worried about the condition because she has “congestive heart failure, emphysema, and a lot of stuff with [her] lungs.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Whitney Newsome said a plumber who was called out told her, “Some of the other pipes have been having a lot of issues with backflow problems and sewage spills on the other side of the property.”

Olo Hije is Manning’s landlord. She confirmed that there have been “plumbing issues” and said, “They need to resolve what’s going on.”

Hije also said she hasn’t “had this issue in the past four years.”

Neighbors said crews were called out Saturday to clean up the sewage. They tell us Monday lye is supposed to be put out to help treat the areas impacted.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the property management company and HOA members. We did not hear back on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group