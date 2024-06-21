Marietta woman critically injured in crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a crash that seriously injured one person Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:50 p.m., a 68-year-old woman from Marietta was driving northbound in a 2017 Mazda CX-5 on Barrett Parkway and turning left onto Village Green.

At the same time, Daniel Hunt, 28, of Marietta was driving southbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram on Barrett Parkway in the right lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The car and the truck crashed in the intersection, seriously injuring both drivers.

The woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.

Hunt’s injuries were less severe and he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not identify the women because her family had not yet been notified.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to help with their investigation by calling Investigator J. Henderson at 770-794-5384.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

AI to become part of peoples' every day lives

©2024 Cox Media Group