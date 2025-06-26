Marietta summer reading initiative launches at local bookstore

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta bookstore is launching a summer reading program right off of its own shelves.
Independent bookstore A Better Today Books & Boutique announced the opening of their new Summer Reading Initiative for Families.
According to the bookstore, owner Dr. Viola Lanier put together a list of entertaining and informative books to help keep families engaged in reading over the summer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- LaGrange woman arrested after attacking another with a hatchet
- Parents want safety improvements after 12-year-old hit in crosswalk near elementary school
- Gwinnett County settles lawsuit by jailer who said he was fired for being white
From June 25 to July 25, families that participate in the reading program with A Better Today Books & Boutique can choose any two books from the store to read together and receive two complimentary copies.
Children can also choose an age-appropriate book selection instead, allowing everyone in the family to have their own copy, according to a company representative.
The bookstore is also hosting daily reading time in-store at their Children’s Reading Room, during business hours.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group