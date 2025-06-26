LaGrange woman arrested after attacking another with hatchet after argument

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman was arrested in LaGrange for attacking another woman with a hatchet.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, 62-year-old Connie Irwin got into a fight with another woman after an argument turned violent.

Police said officers were called out to Darden Meadows Drive to respond to an assault report and found that after an argument, Irwin tried to attack the other woman with a hatchet.

The other woman was able to avoid the attack, but LaGrange police have since taken the investigation on. Investigators said Irwin had attacked the victim with the intent to cause harm, using the hatchet.

Irwin was arrested for aggravated assault, police said.

