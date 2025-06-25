North Georgia Christian college president on leave after claims of sexual abuse, cover-up on campus

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The president of a North Georgia Christian college is on leave as the school conducts an investigation into what it is calling “concerning recent allegations of abuse and cover-up.”

The allegations focus on Dr. Brad Reynolds, a theology professor, administrator, and pastor at Truett McConnell University.

In early 2024, a woman came forward to the White County Sheriff’s Office to report sexual abuse occurring while she was a student and later as an employee at the university.

The woman provided law enforcement with more than 350 emails allegedly sent by Reynolds.

Some of those emails were explicit in nature, including one where Reynolds described a dream in which his wife died and he married the woman.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna obtained footage of the interviews the sheriff’s office conducted during their investigation.

“He began to use the word God and twist it to manipulate me," the woman told investigators during the interview.

The White County Sheriff’s Office eventually questioned Reynolds.

The theology professor told investigators that he was being “framed” and that he did not send the emails in question.

“No, I don’t even have it. I don’t even have that email address. I don’t even know what that email address is,” Reynolds told investigators.

However, according to an incident report, a later forensic analysis of his phone revealed that those emails were from Reynolds.

The woman in this case also told investigators that Reynolds sexually abused her and touched her inappropriately, often twisting the word of God to justify his actions.

“There’s no part of me that wanted this, consented to it,” the woman told investigators.

Truett McConnell University placed Reynolds on leave after learning about the investigation, and he was eventually terminated.

In a news release, the school said: “Dr. Reynolds’ behavior was abhorrent, immoral, manipulative, and unethical. TMU takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. Had there been a Title IX or HR complaint filed related to this matter, Reynolds would have been immediately investigated and ultimately dismissed,”

However, some alums believe the university ignored warning signs, referencing a petition signed by around 50 women warning about Reynolds’ behavior, reportedly given to the university in 2019.

The university decided to place the current university president on administrative leave and launch an investigation after the woman went on “The Roys Report.”

In a statement, the woman’s attorney, Marcia Shein, said: “My client has been very brave in coming forward. Because of her, many others are now sharing their truth. TMU needs to clean the house of the leadership and begin a new phase of spiritual healing. “

The White County Sheriff’s Office decided last year not to pursue charges.

However, White County District Attorney Jeff Langley reopened the investigation, looking at potential criminal charges against the now-former theology professor.

“I’m looking at Georgia criminal statutes, rape, sexual assault, sexual battery, false statements to law enforcement,” Langley said. “If this conduct is true, it is a reprehensible breach of his duties as a professor, as a pastor, as a theology professor.”

Doudna attempted to contact Reynolds for comment on this story, but he never heard back from him.,

