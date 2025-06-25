A martini shaker fell off a restaurant balcony. Now, Georgia woman says she’s owed thousands

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Georgia woman is suing after claiming she was injured at a martini bar.

Ruth Blake, of Jackson County, Ga., has filed a lawsuit against The Tini Martini Bar at the Casablanca Inn, in St. Augustine, Fla.

Blake was visiting the bar on May 29, 2023.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Blake claims she was hit in the head by a martini shaker falling from the second floor of the bar, sustaining personal injuries.

The lawsuit states that the bar failed to maintain safety measures to stop objects from falling from the second floor and creating a hazard to the public and failed to warn Blake of the danger of the area.

Blake is now suing for more than $50,000 in medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life, and loss of earnings and loss of the ability to earn money.

She also claims she was disfigured by the fallen shaker.

The lawsuit claims she wants to make her case before a jury.

