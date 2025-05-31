Marietta stone product manufacturer cited by USDOL for safety issues, to pay $120,000 in penalties

MARIETTA, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Labor said it was citing a Marietta-based stone product manufacturer for safety violations and ordering it to pay $120,000 in penalties.

According to a USDOL announcement, Art Stone-Granite & Marble Inc. in Marietta was investigated in April 2024 for safety violations and health issues.

Five months later, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for two repeat violations and 13 serious violations, with OSHA saying the company had not provided workers with protection against hazards like silica dust and occupational-related noise.

Now, USDOL said the company had failed to administer the hearing conservation and respiratory protection programs it needed to and was levying penalties in addition to ordering corrective actions be taken.

"The company will pay $120,000 in penalties, take action to correct the hazardous conditions, and put steps in place to prevent recurrence," USDOL said.

In response to Channel 2 Action News, an Art Stone-Granite & Marble spokesman said in part that the health and safety of employees has always been their top priority and they are "currently working through the citation and appeal process, we remain committed to full cooperation with OSHA and to implementing any improvements necessary to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for our team."

The company also said they had previously raised concerns about the testing methods from a 2023 inspection but had not gotten a clear answer in response.

©2025 Cox Media Group