Marietta man among 5 killed, including 6-year-old, killed in plane crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MANTEO, N.C. — A Marietta man was among those killed when a plane went down near the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A Cirrus SR-22 airplane crashed into a wooded area at the National Park around 5 p.m. on Saturday. None of the five people on board survived the crash.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service identified the victims as:

  • Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, 31, of Silver Spring, Maryland
  • Jason Ray Campbell, 43, Southern Pines, North Carolina
  • Kate McAllister Neely, 39, of Southern Pines, North Carolina
  • Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, of Marietta, Georgia
  • An unidentified 6-year-old child

After crashing, officials said the plane caught fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating what caused the plane to crash.

