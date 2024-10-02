Marietta man among 5 killed, including 6-year-old, killed in plane crash

MANTEO, N.C. — A Marietta man was among those killed when a plane went down near the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
A Cirrus SR-22 airplane crashed into a wooded area at the National Park around 5 p.m. on Saturday. None of the five people on board survived the crash.
On Tuesday, the National Park Service identified the victims as:
- Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, 31, of Silver Spring, Maryland
- Jason Ray Campbell, 43, Southern Pines, North Carolina
- Kate McAllister Neely, 39, of Southern Pines, North Carolina
- Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, of Marietta, Georgia
- An unidentified 6-year-old child
After crashing, officials said the plane caught fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating what caused the plane to crash.
