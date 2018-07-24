Marietta High School forced to forfeit season due to ineligible players

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta High School has been forced to forfeit all of the football games they played in 2017 because they say the team had ineligible players on the roster.
Officials with the Georgia State Athletic Association say the two ineligible student athletes played all season long. The high school now must forfeit all eight of its wins.
Channel 2's Wendy Halloran is in Marietta working to get more information from school officials.
We're looking in to how the two players ended up on the roster and what other consequences the team faces, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
