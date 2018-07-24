New subpoena shows federal corruption probe into Atlanta City Hall has broadened

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News investigative reporter Aaron Diamant has learned a new subpoena confirms the federal corruption probe into Atlanta City Hall has widened.
Federal authorities want to see records for every member of former Mayor Kasim Reed's cabinet, documents show.
The specific documents a Grand Jury ordered the city to produce, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Atlanta City Hall investigation]
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}