Marietta City Schools providing children with free meals during the summer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta City Schools will provide children with free meals during the summer.

Their Seamless Summer Option program runs from June 3 to July 26, offering nutritious meals at no cost to all children ages 18 and under, as well as adults over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability.

Meals will be delivered at 31 locations across Cobb County.

No registration, income, or residency requirements are necessary.

You can see a list of locations for the meals at https://www.marietta-city.org/Page/4105.

