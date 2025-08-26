Marietta City Council to review widening plans, $4.5 million Cherokee Street project

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City Council will review a plan to widen Cherokee Street as part of a 2022 SPLOST project on Tuesday.

City records show multiple designs have been submitted that would “meet the best flow of traffic” on Cherokee Street.

As submitted for review, the design would also add an extra lane of traffic from Chicopee Drive to Vann Street, with additional improvements proposed for Cherokee Street and Cherry Street.

Officials said the improvements would help with sight distance, pedestrian safety and overall traffic flow.

The proposal records show the project would cost $4.5 million, with the Public Works department recommending approval.

