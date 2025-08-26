City of Griffin announces parking deck renovations on Solomon Street

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Starting Monday, the City of Griffin said the public parking deck on Solomon Street is getting renovated and the work will impact use of the facility.

The city said the parking deck will be worked on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that the lower parking area will be used to store a dumpster, supplies and parking for the work company’s employees.

During this time, the whole area will be blocked off, with the renovations divided into four phases, the city said.

For the next 30 days, city officials said, the parking deck will have no access to the top level and phases will continue down the parking deck as fast as possible while work is underway.

However, city officials said to expect delays and possible closures of sections of the parking deck throughout the renovations project.

Overall, the full project is supposed to be finished in December.

The city said that parking spaces in front of the Customer Service parking deck entrance will also be 30-minute customer service parking only.

Anyone with questions can call the City of Griffin Public Works Department at 770-229-6603.

