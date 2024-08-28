Man shot during domestic dispute in Cobb County has died

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot by his uncle during a domestic dispute in Cobb County Monday has died.

On Monday, August 26, Cobb County police responded to Denny Lane at around 2:11 p.m.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the two men argued and that argument escalated into a shooting.

Police said Stephen Hulsey, 65, was shot in the leg, while his nephew, David Brooks, 34, was shot multiple times.

Both men were taken to Cobb Hospital for treatment.

Brooks was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that Hulsey was Brooks’ uncle.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

