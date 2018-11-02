Man in pumpkin costume accused of inappropriately touching trick-or-treaters

KENNESAW, Ga. - A Cobb County man dressed as a pumpkin for Halloween is now facing sex charges after three girls accused him of inappropriate behavior.
The man was arrest Wednesday on charges of sexual battery against a minor.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson got a photo of the man in costume from a neighbor in the area where the incident happened.
Police said a 12-year-old girl accused the man of groping her while trick-or-treating in Kennesaw.
