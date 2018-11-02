  • Man in pumpkin costume accused of inappropriately touching trick-or-treaters

    By: Matt Johnson

    KENNESAW, Ga. - A Cobb County man dressed as a pumpkin for Halloween is now facing sex charges after three girls accused him of inappropriate behavior. 

    The man was arrest Wednesday on charges of sexual battery against a minor. 

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson got a photo of the man in costume from a neighbor in the area where the incident happened. 

    Police said a 12-year-old girl accused the man of groping her while trick-or-treating in Kennesaw. 

