Man in bizarre disguise robs 2 Walmart stores in less than 20 minutes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are looking for the man who robbed at least two Walmart stores Tuesday morning.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the suspect walked into the Walmart on Barrett Parkway at 10:59 a.m. and went to the check cashing station. The suspect gave the employee a note demanding money.
After getting some cash, the man grabbed the note, walked out of the store and left in a white car.
At 11:14 a.m., the same suspect walked into the Walmart on the East-West Connector wearing the same disguise.
Investigators said he, again, went to the check cashing station and gave the employee and note.
After getting some cash, the man grabbed the note and walked out of the store.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 770-499-3945.
