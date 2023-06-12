Man identified after alleged domestic violence incident leads to Cobb officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Saturday.

According to the GBI, Murdock Jackson, 33, of Carrollton, died during the incident.

Saturday, Cobb County police said they were responding to a call about a possible assault on a woman near Austell Road and Milford Church Road around 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said officers were responding to a call for a domestic dispute on Michael Drive in Marietta.

According to officials a neighbor reportedly called and told officers the woman being assaulted had also been threatened with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found the suspect armed.

Cobb County officials said, the responding officers opened fire, and Jackson was shot several times while in the home’s driveway.

Jackson died on the scene. No officers were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI is still investigating the incident, and once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

“I would like to ask our community to hold both, the family and the loved ones of the gentleman that was killed tonight and our officers in their thoughts and prayers,” Chief Stuart VanHoozer with the Cobb County Police Department said Saturday.

According to officials, this is the 45th officer-involved shooting GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS:

Man shot, killed by Cobb County police during alleged domestic violence dispute The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

©2022 Cox Media Group