Man hit by 2 vehicles crossing street in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man received life-threatening injuries when he was hit by two different vehicles crossing the street, Marietta police said.

The collisions happened Monday night just before midnight in front of 692 Powder Springs St.

The initial investigation suggests that the unidentified man was crossing Powder Springs Street in the crosswalk but didn’t obey the traffic control device.

A 2020 Mercedes Benz heading south bound on Powder Springs Road hit the man. He was then hit by a 2015 Nissan also heading south.

Both drivers stayed on the scene are cooperating with investigators, Marietta police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit said it’s investigating the crash, but the drivers aren’t expected to be charged.

