Man expected to survive shooting at Mableton gas station

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Texaco station on Mableton Pkwy. just after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw evidence markers scattered around the gas station, and all of the pumps blocked off with police tape.

Police appear to be centering their investigation on a white car inside the blocked off area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the suspect had already left the scene before they arrived. But they say that the public is no in danger.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to shots being fired.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group