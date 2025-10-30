Man captured days after being accused of shooting, killing his stepfather

MARIETTA, Ga. — The search for a man accused of killing his stepfather earlier this week has come to an end.
Marietta police said on Wednesday that Pharron Banks was found at a home in Gwinnett County.
A SWAT team surrounded the home and Banks came out of the home and was taken into custody at 5 p.m.
Banks is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, Michael Jackson, during a domestic dispute on Monday night on Ridge Run.
Investigators found Banks’ Nissan Rogue discarded in Fulton County.
The shooting reportedly took place in front of a child, leading to the charge of cruelty to children against Banks. He also faces murder and aggravated assault with a weapon charges.
He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.
