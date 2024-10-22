Man broke into Cobb County home while exposing himself, and he’s been accused of it before

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been accused of following a Cobb County woman into her home, forcing his way inside and exposing himself to her.

Allen McCrone followed a woman into the Spectator Apartments building near Truist Park before forcing his way into her apartment with the lower half of his body exposed.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that McCrone is accused of committing similar crimes in Florida. Details on his long criminal history, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.

