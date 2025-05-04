Police chase ends in arrest near Marietta after manhunt

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody following a police chase and brief manhunt Saturday evening in Cobb County.

The chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop shortly before 5:30 p.m., ended near the intersection of Dallas Highway and Villa Rica Way, not far from a Home Depot parking lot. Channel 2 Action News was the only station on the scene when police captured the suspect.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers, who happened to be in the area for another assignment, witnessed much of the pursuit unfold.

Sade Johnson, a witness, said she had just sat down to eat dinner at IHOP when the chaos erupted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was about to eat and go home with my husband, and I see all of this happen,” Johnson said. “I heard a cop turn on his siren, then make a U-turn. All of a sudden, I hear a whole unit follow behind him.”

Video from a viewer shows the suspect sprinting across the busy road as officers chased him. Johnson described the scene as unfolding rapidly.

“I see the SUV turned around, doors open. All of a sudden, there’s a rush of squad cars, and they’re just looking for somebody,” she said. “Next thing I know, K-9s are pulling up, drones are coming out, and guns are being pulled out.”

Rogers said she saw the suspect run across Dallas Highway, followed closely by police officers with weapons drawn. Multiple squad cars rushed into the nearby Home Depot parking lot, where the chase came to an end.

Johnson said she saw officers swarm the parking lot and heard them praise a police dog after the suspect was caught.

“All you hear is ‘good dog, good dog,’ and I guess that’s when they had finally caught the guy,” she said.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or stated why he fled. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group