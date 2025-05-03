Georgia airport being evacuated after bomb threat reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Passengers at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport are being told to expect flight disruptions while a “security risk” is investigated.

Airport officials confirmed to WJCL in Savannah that a bomb threat was reported at the airport.

Officials say the airport terminal building is being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Passengers are being directed to the parking garage areas.

There is currently no estimated time for operations to be back to normal.

Due to a security risk passengers should expect flight disruptions for this afternoon, Saturday, May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/33Hct4mRom — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) May 3, 2025

