Georgia airport being evacuated after bomb threat reported

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Passengers at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport are being told to expect flight disruptions while a “security risk” is investigated.

Airport officials confirmed to WJCL in Savannah that a bomb threat was reported at the airport.

Officials say the airport terminal building is being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Passengers are being directed to the parking garage areas.

There is currently no estimated time for operations to be back to normal.

This is a developing story.

