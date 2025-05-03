MANHUNT: GBI searching for suspect who shot Fayetteville man after argument

MANCHESTER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester police are searching for a man they say shot and killed someone earlier this week.

Manchester police say they were called to a home on Maple Street around midnight on Wednesday where they found 29-year-old Shawn Jackson Jr. from Fayetteville with a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson died from his injuries on the scene.

Investigators later learned that Jackson had been shot after an argument between two people in front of the home.

The GBI has now identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kimani Copeland and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once found and arrested, Copeland will be charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear if Jackson and Copeland were the people arguing before the shooting.

Anyone who sees Copeland or knows where he might be should contact the GBI at 706-565-7888.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group