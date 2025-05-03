10-year-old girl dies when tree falls on Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A 10-year-old girl died overnight when a tree fell on her home after storms moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Atlanta fire officials say the tree fell on a home on Mims Street near MLK Jr. Drive at 3 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say six people, including the child, lived in the home.

The child’s mother and grandmother were taken to the hospital, but were stable.

TRENDING STORIES:

The girl’s identity has not been released.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide additional support to the family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group