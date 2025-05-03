10-year-old girl dies when tree falls on Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A 10-year-old girl died overnight when a tree fell on her home after storms moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Atlanta fire officials say the tree fell on a home on Mims Street near MLK Jr. Drive at 3 a.m.
Investigators say six people, including the child, lived in the home.
The child’s mother and grandmother were taken to the hospital, but were stable.
The girl’s identity has not been released.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide additional support to the family.
