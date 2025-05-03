North GA man charged with capital murder after man found shot crashes into home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A north Georgia man is facing a capital murder charge in Alabama after he was accused of shooting and killing a man last month.

Christopher Brayden Jones, 23, of Calhoun is currently being held in the Gordon County Jail on an unrelated drug charge. He will be extradited to DeKalb County, Alabama to face charges in the death of Marcus Adam Battles, 39.

Investigators say they were called to a home in Mentone, Alabama on April 10 after Battles crashed his car into a home. The 911 caller reported that Battles had also been shot. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Sheriff Nick Welden said his office spent weeks trying to identify a suspect in Battles’ death and ultimately identified Jones as the shooter.

“Maybe now the Battles family can have some ease to a terrible pain that started 21 days ago, that took a loved one and left an entire community with a huge question of WHY!” Welden wrote in a statement.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to Battles’ death.

Gordon County jail records show Jones is being held on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

