Forsyth County woman returned fake Apple Watches to Target for real money, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman has been indicted on theft charges after investigators say she returned knockoffs for real cash.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lynisha Younger was indicted last month on charges of theft by deception.

The indictment references alleged thefts that occurred in early 2023.

Younger is accused of walking into a Cumming Target on two separate occasions and returning a total of four counterfeit Apple Watches in exchange for money from the store.

Each time, Younger received approximately $1,600.

She was arrested in January 2024 and released on a $22,110 bond a few days later.

