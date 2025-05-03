Forsyth County

Forsyth County woman returned fake Apple Watches to Target for real money, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Lynisha Younger (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman has been indicted on theft charges after investigators say she returned knockoffs for real cash.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lynisha Younger was indicted last month on charges of theft by deception.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The indictment references alleged thefts that occurred in early 2023.

Younger is accused of walking into a Cumming Target on two separate occasions and returning a total of four counterfeit Apple Watches in exchange for money from the store.

TRENDING STORIES:

Each time, Younger received approximately $1,600.

She was arrested in January 2024 and released on a $22,110 bond a few days later.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read