Forsyth County woman returned fake Apple Watches to Target for real money, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman has been indicted on theft charges after investigators say she returned knockoffs for real cash.
According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lynisha Younger was indicted last month on charges of theft by deception.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The indictment references alleged thefts that occurred in early 2023.
Younger is accused of walking into a Cumming Target on two separate occasions and returning a total of four counterfeit Apple Watches in exchange for money from the store.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 10-year-old girl dies when tree falls on Atlanta home
- Missing swimmer recovered from Lake Oconee
- Kirk Medas, star of MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore,’ dead at 33
Each time, Younger received approximately $1,600.
She was arrested in January 2024 and released on a $22,110 bond a few days later.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group